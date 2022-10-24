JOPLIN, Mo. — Future doctors from KCU Joplin headed up the “Champs Anatomy Academy” at Mckinley Elementary School.

About 40 fifth graders learned about things like medical terms, nutrition, or even how organs work.

This is part of a partnership between KCU and the school district.

“Some of them are like, well, we wouldn’t be able to afford to go to medical school. And they found out some of the kids that were in medical school, their family didn’t have the money to go. And they learned they use scholarships and all kinds of other methods to get into medical school,” said Brian Evans, Joplin Teacher.

The six week academy began last month, and is part of KCU Joplin’s “Score One for Health” initiative.