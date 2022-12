JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.

The southbound train struck Chiles around 9:45 PM and he was declared deceased two hours later by the Jasper County coroner.

This is Troop D’s 134th fatality for 2022.