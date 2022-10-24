JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3 AM Saturday and say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation officers discovered a motorcycle in the area of Zora and Main Streets belonging to Dodson. They said it appeared the motorcycle ran off the road near the exit ramp before crashing. Officers are still trying to piece together the details and how the events transpired.

Dodson was and employee at Blackstone Gastropub, a restaurant in Joplin. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page they will be closed today to take time to grieve the loss of their co-worker.