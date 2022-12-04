JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin Church held an evening of fun, to spread a message.

The “First Baptist Church” of Joplin held its community Christmas event “Making Spirits Bright.”

They offered Christmas karaoke, bounce houses, campfires for s’more making, a photo booth, food trucks – even a ride-along Christmas story, and so much more.

Church leaders say it’s an engaging way to reach out to the community.

“The message is hope. In a world where a lot of things are chaotic a lot of things are going upside down for some people and it’s a difficult time for some people, even if it’s a good time for some people, we all run into rocky points in life and we need a foundation we need a hope and that hope that we’re offering is Jesus Christ,” said Jason Taylor, Associate Pastor, First Baptist Church.

“It’s just an opportunity that we have to provide a community outreach event. We get to tell the community about how much Jesus loves them and celebrate the birth,” said Jamie Tickel, Lead Pastor, First Baptist Church.

Everyone was sure to leave the celebration with bright spirits.