Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD has identified the passenger that died at the scene of Saturday’s crash.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Keenan A. Reed, of Carthage. Next of kin has been notified.

A minor passenger has also been released from the hospital, according to JPD’s updated release. However, the driver remains in the hospital under stable condition.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Original

Major crash team investigating fatal accident

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fatal car crash is under investigation in Joplin.

Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning (7/16), the Joplin Police Department received a call about an injury crash at 5400 Riverside Drive, near Grand Falls.

JPD, Joplin Fire Department and EMS responded.

When they arrived, authorities found a single vehicle crash with multiple people inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two were rushed to a local hospital.

One person is in serious condition while the other is stable.

The JPD major crash team is investigating the incident.