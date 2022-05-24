Deadline to register as a vendor: Friday, May 27th

JOPLIN, Mo. — Organizers of the Joplin Schools Health, Benefits and Retail Therapy Fair are

seeking local business, food and crafting vendors to fill booth spaces at the event, which is

scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022.

The fair, which operates as a fundraiser for the district, is open to Joplin Schools employees

from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The public is welcome between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Vendors may offer products for sale, membership details, program opportunities, food items and more.

District Development Specialist Dorothy Alsenz said, “This event is an affordable way for

vendors to get in front of lots of potential customers where you can sell your products or

services and create the top of mind awareness that every business needs to be successful. It is

also a great way to support Joplin Schools.”

500 people attended last year’s fair, and Alsenz hopes this year’s turnout will be bigger and

better thanks to a decline in COVID-19 restrictions and local case numbers.

“One of the most important aspects of the fair lies in providing staff and community members

with easy access to health screenings from area healthcare agencies,” said Alsenz.

Freeman Health System will offer $10 screenings to the public (these are free to Joplin Schools

employees who are on the Joplin Schools Health Insurance plan) which include lipid

panel/blood cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure/pulse, weight and body composition, and bone

density.

Additional services will be offered for reduced fees.

Mercy Hospital will also offer additional screenings at no charge.

In order to get attendees to visit all booths at the fair, vendors are strongly encouraged to

provide and display a door prize valued at a minimum of $25 to be given away at the end of the

event.

“This event offers a great way for businesses of all kinds to connect with our community

members, to network with other business owners and to kick off their Fall sales,” said Alsenz.

There is no entrance fee for attendees.

Vendor booths are available in 10×10, 8×10 and 4×8 spaces.

Vendor applications are available by contacting dorothyalsenz@joplinschools.org or by calling (417) 625-5200 ext. 2046.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 27th.