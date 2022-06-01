JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students had their last day of classes just five days ago, and now they’re right back at it.

440 kids are signed up at Irving Elementary School alone.

Class time includes many of the basics like math, reading, and physical education, but this summer there’s also a special emphasis on things like engineering.

“Lego construction can really teach students some great creative things, and they might not even realize some of those engineering skills. But in turn it’s laying the foundation for some great opportunities, that they might grow up and say – oh my goodness, I remember doing this at Irving Summer School,” said Jordan Adkins, Irving Principal.

Organizers add it’s not too late to sign up for Joplin Summer School classes and it can be done online.

