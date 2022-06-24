More than 50 people gather at the intersection of 7th and Illinois in Joplin to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 50 people lined the intersection of 7th and Illinois in Joplin Friday evening (6/24), to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn “Roe v. Wade.”

Those in attendance along the busy intersection, held up signs and chanted in protest to passing motorists.

The gathering was put together by “Julie Joplin Media,” which is an intersectional feminist organization that aims to educate about feminism and progressive social issues.

Editor-in-chief of Julie Joplin Media, Jamie Lindsey, said the rally was meant to show the public that today’s ruling by the Supreme Court on abortion, is an important social issue and one that her organization does not approve of.

In the video below, Lindsey talks about what her organization can still do to help women in need.

IN HER OWN WORDS: Editor-in-Chief of Julie Joplin Media, Jamie Lindsey