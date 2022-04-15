JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nurse has been recognized for her outstanding care.

Martha Merrill is a nurse in the Dialysis Unit at Freeman Health System — and was surprised today with the DAISY Award for the month of February.

The award started in 1999 as a way to thank and honor extraordinary nurses. One of Merrill’s patients nominated her for going above and beyond during his dialysis treatment.

“I’ve been around a lot of nurses and medical people, and some of them would not have made it as easy, so, yeah she’s, uh, outstanding in that respect,” said Frederich Johnson, Freeman Dialysis Patient.

“It’s important to me because the patients are the ones that nominated me, and so, that is just such an honor,” said Martha Merrill, Registered Nurse. MARTHA MERRILL, REGISTERED NURSE

Frederich Johnson says, even at night or on weekends, Merrill always answers his calls.