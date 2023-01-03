JOPLIN, Mo. — Sparklight and the Cable One family of brands awarded more than $110,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in need this holiday season across its 24-state footprint through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund.

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by Sparklight and the Cable One brands, concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Twenty-eight nonprofit organizations received grants during this award period, including Texarkana College Foodbank in Texarkana, TX and Citizens About Progress in Springhill, LA.

Food insecurity was already rampant among college students before the pandemic. Nearly 1/3 (29%) of college students have missed a meal at least once a week since the pandemic. The Texarkana College Foodbank is committed to using its $5,000 grant to help fight hunger on campus and reduce holiday stress as college students navigate inflated living expenses and economic shifts, allowing them to focus on successfully completing the fall semester.

“We are so thankful to Sparklight, and their readiness to step up to help us meet this need for our students. This grant will allow us to ensure that students have consistent access to food and enable them to focus on their education without added stress,” said Phillip Parrish, Foodbank Coordinator.

Citizens About Progress (CAP) trains future leaders of the Springhill, Louisiana community through education, enrichment, public service volunteering and mentoring to improve their quality of life. The $5,000 Charitable Giving Fund grant will be used to help fund its afterschool program.

“Citizens About Progress (CAP) is forever grateful for this grant. As with many small nonprofit organizations, funding is always a challenge to keep programs operating at no cost to those in need. Citizens About Progress was at the end of a funding cycle when we got word that our application was approved. This very timely grant funding allows us to continue providing high-quality programming for youth in elementary grades in Springhill. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said CAP President, Terrell Mendenhall.

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2023 grants will open between April 1-30, 2023.

