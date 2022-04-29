Funds from benefit basketball game will help feed over 400 Joplin students

JOPLIN, Mo. — A weekend fundraising event aims to provide local school kids with everyday essentials.

A benefit basketball game, called “Guns and Hoses” will take place tomorrow evening (4/30) at the Joplin High School Gym (2104 Indiana).

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. tip-off, and tickets are free for kids and students; the cost for adults is $5.00.

Tomorrow night’s game pits the Joplin Police Department against the Joplin Fire Department as they compete for a traveling trophy.

Last year, the Joplin Fire Department won the 2021 Guns and Hoses game and currently has the trophy on display at Station One in downtown Joplin.

The official “Guns and Hoses” trophy, which is currently held by the Joplin Fire Department, and on display at Station One in downtown Joplin.

Funds from the 5th annual Guns and Hoses basketball fundraiser event will support all initiatives of Bright Futures Joplin, helping to provide the basic necessities every child needs in order to do their best at school.

In the video below, Sarah Coyne, Coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin, discusses the importance of the funds and donations collected during the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year:

VIDEO: How This Fundraiser Helps Students of Joplin Schools

“Our goal with this event is to shine a light on everything Bright Futures tries to accomplish all year long, while having a great time with our local first responders,” said Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator, Sarah Coyne.

“Fundraising from this one night will be used in the donation center to provide things like coats, shoes, underwear, school supplies, shampoo and deodorant. Without these basics, many of our kids aren’t able to thrive at school, and would even rather drop out than continue pushing forward in such a state of hardship,” Coyne Continued.





In the photo gallery above, donation items for students of Joplin Schools (collected by Bright Futures Joplin) are organized into several shelves of boxes.

Funds will also support Snack Packs, which feed about 400 Joplin elementary and middle school students each weekend during the school year.

Snack Packs are filled with shelf stable foods to fill in the Friday through Sunday gap until kids can return to the stability of school breakfasts and lunches.

“For some of our students, Snack Packs are the only food they have access to on the weekend,” Coyne said.

In addition to the basketball game, the event will also include a silent auction of themed baskets, halftime and timeout games, prizes, food trucks, concessions, donation opportunities and more.

In-person donations will also be accepted at the event.

This “gift card basket” is one of several themed baskets that will be included in a silent auction at the Guns and Hoses benefit basketball game.

People of all ages are invited to the Guns and Hoses benefit basketball game to cheer for their hometown heroes and make sure Joplin’s students have what they need to achieve brighter futures.

Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program which helps students achieve success by matching student needs with resources via community partnerships.

The Bright Futures framework was started in Joplin in 2010, and has since been implemented in more than 70 communities nationwide.

More details about the program and its initiatives are available HERE, or by calling 417-625-5200 ext. 2031.