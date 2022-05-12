JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company is helping people find a career and save an animal at the same time.

Employees of Red Collar Pet Foods hosted a combination job fair and adoption event at Parr Hill Park in Joplin. For every person who gets hired from the event, the company will sponsor an animal at the Joplin Humane Society.

The event was held near the dog park the company helped build.

“So it’s a combined total of 45, currently we have approximately 30 openings in production here as Joplin and about 20 in Miami,” said Kaci Berrey, Red Dollar Pet Foods HR Business Partner.

In case you missed the event but you’d like to apply for a job at either Red Collar location, you can follow this link here.