JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking for a gift out of the ordinary for your valentine?

There is a group of Four State singers that can fit that bill.

Barbershop quartets used to be common place, but not anymore.

Every year around this time, the F.O.G. Barbershop Quartet — which stands for “Four Old Guys” — performs love songs to people in and around Joplin.

This performance was for 100-year old, World War II veteran, Allan Montgomery and it was a big surprise.

“Yes, it sure was, yeah, I like it,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery’s daughter, Ruth Ann, loved it too.

“It’s wonderful to hear the music. There’s something really special about a group of men’s voices, I don’t know what it is, a men’s choir, a men’s quartet, it’s just something special about it, it’s just wonderful to hear all the old tunes,” said Ruth Ann.

The group had to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but was happy to get back together this year.

“We always enjoy singing together cause we’re such good friends, and we rehearse year round, and it’s just great to get out in the public and perform for people, to see the smiles on their faces,” said Ed Kespohl, Member, F.O.G. Quartet.

In addition to Valentine’s Day, the group also does singing birthdays, parties, community events, fundraisers, and even worship services.