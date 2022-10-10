JOPLIN, Mo. — A local author got on stage today, all to share writing tips and tricks with students at Joplin High School.

Annie Lisenby spoke to more than a thousand teens inside the school’s auditorium to kick off Teen Read Week. She lives in Monett and debuted her young adult dark fantasy book, A Three Letter Name, earlier this year.

The importance of telling stories was part of the agenda. She spoke about “story building” and “structure” to encourage young writers to start their journey.

“Specifically, I use some techniques from my background in theatre, which was my original training and background, and how I use those whenever I’m writing books, whenever I’m telling stories. A lot of it comes down to, how do you make a good story with interesting characters and strong conflict,” said Annie Lisenby, Author.

Lisenby began writing in 2018 and is already an award-winning author, including first place wins in the Joplin Writers’ Guild.