JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a different kind of “historic preservation” focusing on a neighborhood near downtown Joplin. A new map highlights the historic Murphysburg area.

Local Artist Paula Giltner drew the dozens of homes and businesses in the district that sits just west of Main Street. She says it took about three months to complete, but adds the image is based on extensive research by the “Historic Murphysburg Preservation” group.

“I think some businesses might come and go, some houses might come and go, but the whole idea is to be able to preserve all these beautiful buildings that are in the Murphysburg area,” Paula said.

The map is part of an effort to recognize Joplin’s upcoming 150th birthday, which takes place next year.