JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that advocates for children in the foster care system hosted a fundraising event on the campus of MSSU. It was the 2nd annual “Light of Hope Luncheon” for Jasper County CASA.

CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates.” The organization has trained and sworn-in 100 volunteers since beginning in 2019.

During that time, it’s also served more than 250 children — and has found permanent homes for 75 kids.

This event helped raise money for the nonprofit, and perhaps also attracted more volunteers.

“We have another class starting training in July so we’re hoping to get some volunteers that would be able to go through training and become an advocate for a child in Foster Care,” said Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA Executive Director.

Jasper County CASA has had a temporary office since 2019. It will move into its new facility on 20th Street this fall.

