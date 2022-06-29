JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that helps women and couples with unplanned pregnancies has become bigger.

A building just a few doors down from the Life Choices, or Choices Medical Services location, became vacant recently. So, part of the ministry relocated into that space leaving enough room in the existing structure to add more patient rooms.

“So whether it’s students getting out of school, people getting off of work, we needed those extended evening clinic hours. And so, we actually did some reconfiguring of our staff and our spaces and we expanded our clinic to now have ten exam rooms so we can offer ten patient appointments at a time throughout our clinic with all of our medical providers,” said Jordynn Griffith, Life Choices Advancement Director.

Griffith says the original building only had enough rooms for six patients at a time.

They also moved their school programming teams as well as administration teams to the new location.