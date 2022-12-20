Liberty Utilities is encouraging everyone to keep safety in mind this holiday season

JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are a season for family, fun, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

However, we all can remember a time or two when things didn’t go as planned.

This holiday season, Liberty Utility is encouraging not only their customers, but everyone to practice these tips to help ensure you and your family stay safe:

Unplug holiday lights before leaving your home or going to sleep.

Always make sure electric decorations are free from damage or frays before using.

Place electric decorations away from water sources.

Check the manufacturer’s instructions to make sure that lights can be used outdoors.

Never overload outlets — use a surge protector power strip instead.

If you’re hosting guests, make sure faucets are properly shut off to reduce unnecessary usage. You’ll find more safety tips from Liberty, HERE.