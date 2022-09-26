JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities is tackling new projects to smooth the path for more electric vehicles on the road.

Five new electrification programs are underway for transportation, offering rebates and other support.

That’s everything from business use and schools to companies who want to host a charging station.

Residential users can also benefit from enhanced chargers and reduced electric rates.

“Residential customers will run the wiring from their box to their garage or where they want that Level 2 charger. And then Liberty will come in and install that charger. Um then you get deeplly discounted evening off peak charging rates in this program,” said Robin McAlester, Liberty Utilities.

For drivers considering the switch, Liberty has also added an electric vehicle calculator to its website to add up the cost difference with an E.V.