JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty is investing in Creative Learning Alliance for a new exhibit. The Creative Learning Alliance currently has 18 full-time exhibits in its lab that were all built locally. Liberty’s $20,000 donation will be used for the lab’s first manufactured exhibit. It’s an illumination station that looks like a giant Lite Brite that will be 93 inches by 56 inches.

“Liberty specifically here loves the education piece. Anything to do with education, specifically here it’s a different type of education. It’s more of a hands-on learning. Get the kids off the electronics a little bit, get them in space where they can get hands-on and learn a lot about lots of different things, especially the STEAM element. And you know lots of jobs at Liberty revolve around STEAM. So potentially maybe future employees one day,” said Will Endicott, Senior Regional Manager of Business and Community Development.

The Creative Learning Alliance is a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) based attraction. It’s currently open and offering monthly labs.