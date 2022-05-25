JOPLIN, Mo. — The Leadership Joplin Class of 2022 is giving back to a local nonprofit. The class is collecting hygiene products, undergarments, socks, shoes, and snacks for its yearly service project. This year, it’s creating welcome bags for “Lovingrace” which helps young women who have aged out of foster care.

“I think it’s a great organization and they were really in need of some help whenever it comes to the young ladies. And we wanted to give something special to them whenever they showed up at the door. Something that was theirs,” said Regina Hammons, Leadership Joplin. “We are just hoping that other people in our community will take this project on and keep it going.”

The group is also getting zipper fabric totes and blankets for the project. They were made from inmates at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.