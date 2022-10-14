The City of Joplin is allowing residents who live inside city limits, to dispose of tree limbs on Friday, October 14th, and Saturday, October 15th

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will open the tree limb and brush drop-off site, today, Friday, October 14, and tomorrow, Saturday, October 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is the final drop-off weekend scheduled, as the free program runs from March through October.

If the community experiences a weather event that warrants another date being set, the City will announce those dates through its website and Facebook Page, as well as alert local news media, such as KSN-TV 16 and KODE-TV 12.

The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, which is six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits.

Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will not be accepted, and commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services, allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day.

Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled.

Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds, and the diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

For more information, call the Recycling Division at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1501, the Public Works Center at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1564 or Republic Services at (800) 431-1507.