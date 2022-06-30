JOPLIN, Mo. — For the second time this year, it’s the last day of school for Joplin students.

They wrapped up summer school today, a one-month extension for kids who signed up to boost math and reading.

And, they had a little fun.

About 300 students were in summer school at Soaring Heights Elementary. While they spent some time on the basics, there were also STEM projects and an outside water day.

However, just because school is now over, doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of work to be done.

“There’s a common misconception that teachers get the summer off, that everyone will just be lounging and enjoying the time but really what will happen between now and school starting in August is our teachers are going to dig into their curriculum, get their plans in place, start setting up their classroom, doing some professional development,” said Katy Booher, Principal, Soaring Heights.

Joplin students will go back to class on August 22nd.