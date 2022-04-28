LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday, the City of Lamar kicked off its “Picnic In the Park” season for the year. Even with some rain, dozens of residents came out to enjoy plenty of food options at Lamar City Park. Seven food trucks were set up, as was a local Amish bakery stand.

The event is hosted by the Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

“Not only is it our Lamar citizens coming, but also, um, people from local areas: Lockwood, Liberal, we’ve seen people from Pittsburg, Greenfield, so people from all around come,” said Heidi Johnson, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The City’s “Picnic in the Park” is held the fourth Thursday of every month through October — with the exception of the month of August.

