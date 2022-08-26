JOPLIN, Mo. — An area shelter for domestic abuse and chemical dependency has been busier this year than last. Chelsea Conley is the Director of Development for Layafette House in Joplin and says the fiscal year statistics for 2022 are in, and she says they show an increase in the use of their programs. But in the long run, that’s for the better of the organization.

“We are seeing an increase which is great because that means we’re reaching the people that need our services,” she said.

Conley says the organization provided services to about a thousand area residents, but in typical years that number is closer to 1,500.