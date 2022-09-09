JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees of an area company give back to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. Some employees with La-Z-Boy in Neosho volunteered their cleaning services Friday, outside the house that love built. The furniture manufacturer gives employees paid time off to volunteer and Cecelia Hay says she couldn’t think of a more deserving organization.

“So anything that we can do to add labor to help reduce their needs so it makes life a little easier for um the families that come here and a little bit more comfortable for them as well,” said Cecelia Hay, Lay-Z-Boy Human Resources.

Employees with the company volunteer at least two times a year at the facility. The company also provides the house with new furniture each year.