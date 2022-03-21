JOPLIN, Mo. — The third annual KSN/KODE “Feed the Love” campaign has wrapped up.

Over the last month barrels were set up at several local businesses in the Four States — for anyone to donate non-perishable food items. Overall, nearly 5,000 pounds of food was collected and is being donated to many area food banks.

One organization that will greatly benefit from this project — Joplin’s Souls Harbor. Organizers say their shelves have recently been running bare — due to an uptick of visitors. But thanks to the generosity of the Joplin community — things are once again looking up.

“It’s amazing! It’s amazing to know our community is that generous and that giving…absolutely wonderful. It’s going to touch a lot of lives,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

Gurley says this donation will help get them through the summer.