JOPLIN, Mo. — Today at Briarbrook Golf Course, the number 102 was a good thing.

It wasn’t a number on a scorecard. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Joplin is celebrating its 102nd year. The golf at Briarbrook was part of the Club’s 15th Annual Tournament. It’s a major fundraiser for Kiwanis — with this year’s proceeds going to Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri.”

“Kiwanis has been a supporter of Children’s Haven for the 20 years that we’ve been open, and so we’ve just been helped by them throughout the years in so many ways, and this is a great partnership and a great day to come out and support two organizations,” said Stephanie Thies, Children’s Haven.

“Kiwanis Club supports children and youth programs around the community. Everything from Children’s Haven, YMCA, Children’s Center and many others. And that’s our mission, and so we’re very excited that Children’s Haven is the focus of this year’s golf tournament,” said Rod Surber, Kiwanis Club of Joplin Secretary-Treasurer.

Kiwanis Club of Joplin is the longest, continuously-operated Kiwanis Club in the State of Missouri.