JOPLIN, Mo. — Staff members of the KCU Medical School took a short trip to the House that Love Built.

The purpose of the visit to the Ronald McDonald House was to clean house, literally, and learn about the nonprofit’s efforts.

Annette Thurston said students at the school already play an important role with the organization and today, staff members could do the same thing.

“Not only do our medical school students and hopefully our future dental school students help to staff the house as volunteers, they’re critical to the family room program at Mercy, nearly 100% of the volunteers that keep that family room open really come from our medical school,” said Thurston, who serves as Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

KCU students have volunteered at the house for the past 5 years.

The hope is that staff members will continue to do so, as well.