JOPLIN, Mo. — The KCU Joplin’s College of Dental Medicine received quite the donation on Thursday (4/28). The Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance presented a $3,000,000 check. The funds will allow for higher community outreach, curriculum development, brand-new systems and technologies.

One of the main goals is to work with Joplin Schools to educate students and to provide preventive services and dental screenings.

“And we’re hoping to bring some of these wonderful resources with this grant to schools in the region and we also want to expand that out reach to other programs as well, not only to providing clinical care, but education, and community support, and so, we really hope to just expand our offerings,” said Erinne Kennedy, KCU Director of Pre-doctoral Education.

“It’s going to be big and transformational, not only for the university, but for the number of people that we can care for in south west Missouri,” said Marc Hahn, KCU President & CEO.

University officials say they plan to reveal the finished building during the month of June.