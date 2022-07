JOPLIN, Mo. — The first class of students at KCU’s College of Dental Medicine in Joplin will start a year from now.

Its dean continues to be recognized nationally.

Dr. Linda Niessen has been named one of the 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry for 2022.

The honor comes from Incisal Edge, a dental lifestyle magazine.

Niessen became the school’s inaugural dean in 2020.

She’s also the school’s vice provost for oral health affairs. Last year, the magazine recognized her as a woman who inspires.