JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin is a step closer to enrolling its first class of student dentists. With just 80 allowed in the first year, more than 600 have applied.

Construction continues on the school building itself, now about 70% complete.

The KCU College of Dental Medicine, a program that is expected to offer unique off-campus training throughout the four states, has gotten initial accreditation.

The dental school is expected to start classes in July of 2023.