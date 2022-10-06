JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.

It’s something Chasity Ware’s students have done, now, for close to 20-years.

“We’ve been collecting pop tabs for the last 3 years because of Covid and not being able to come and share out manpower with you guys, but, and so, just watching them being able to pick things up for people that need it is, is always exciting,” said Chasity Ware, Jayhawk-Linn HS FCCLA Instructor.

“I think our group, this group of kids anyway, is really good with the community. We’re always willing to jump in and help with that kind of stuff. We’ve helped with other things around our community, as well, so it was just another experience to get to try out,” said Gia Schneider, Jayhawk-Linn HS Senior.

The students will stay busy. They’ve adopted a stretch of highway in Mound City and will spend time cleaning it up next week.