JOPLIN, Mo. – Cities all across the four states are celebrating the 4th of July with many different events planned throughout the day and into the evening.

One thing all of these festivities have in common: A professional fireworks display to end Independence Day 2022 with a bang!

The City of Joplin is just one of those cities across America with plans for the public to enjoy the 4th of July.

Here are details on what Joplin has planned for Independence Day, starting at 5:30 p.m. this evening:

A flyer for the City of Joplin’s July 4th Celebration, open free to the public.

FIREWORKS SHOW: Joplin’s fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. Guests are welcome to sit on the west side of Fred G. Hughes stadium on the campus of Missouri Southern State University, or they may bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for lounging in the grassy area on the west side of the field. The north end zone and the east side of the stadium will be closed to the public for safety purposes. There is no fee for admission to this family fun event and all ages are welcome. The City of Joplin asks that you do not bring personal fireworks, pets, grills or alcohol to this public event.