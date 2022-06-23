JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has announced their upcoming Citizens Police Academy; available to the public for free!

The fall session of the CPA will last 14 weeks and will be conducted through JPD entirely. Anyone curious about law enforcement, their investigations and equipment, are asked to attend the completely free program taught by “experience police officers.”

Classes are held every Thursday evening from July 28th at 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The program will conclude on October 27th with a ceremony and dinner. Locations of the classes will vary throughout Joplin. Class size is limited to ~25 participants and applicants must be 21 years-of-age or older.

An application can be submitted or printed from JPD’s website, www.joplinpolice.org, under

the Events tab. An application can also be obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police

Department at 303 E. 3rd Street, in Joplin. Questions can be directed to Officer Lacey Baxter at

lbaxter@joplinmo.org or at (417) 623-3131, ext 1632.