JOPLIN, Mo. — In an upcoming press conference, the Joplin Police Department will give an update on the shooting that took place on March 8th.

The press conference will be held at the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility in Webb City at 2:00 PM on Friday.

Chief Sloan Rowland will release a compilation of videos from that day, provide an update, and answer questions.

The March 8th shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief pursuit.

Officer Rick Hirshey was shot during the incident, but has since returned to the force after recovering.