JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery.

Just after 5:30 Thursday evening, Joplin Police received a call about an armed robbery at the corner convenience store located at 2300 S Maiden Lane in Joplin. The store employee told police the suspect entered the store, requesting merchandise, then took out a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The male suspect ran heading north with the merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans and had a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.