JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is taking this time to warn residents about a recent spike in theft from vehicles.

In a release, JPD noted that over the course of 2022 so far, there have been 280 “theft from vehicle” cases reported, with 24 of those in the month of May alone. Several of the incidents this far have also included times where the vehicles themselves were simply left unlocked.

For these reasons, JPD is cautioning residents to remove or lock up your belongings within your car – or at least hide them.

Most items reported stolen to JPD include purses/wallets, firearms, and electronics.