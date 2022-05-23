JOPLIN, Mo. — One organization is giving back to the families whose loved ones gave back to our community.

Thanks to a recent t-shirt sale, spaghetti feed, and online donations, the Community Support Services of Missouri, was able to hold a special check presentation for the Fraternal Order of Police. The check is worth $4,500 and will go on to help families of fallen Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper who were killed in the line of duty back in March.

“We’ve been working with the Joplin Police Department since the inception of this program which has been seven or eight years. And over the last five years I would say our relationship with them has blossomed beautifully and is incredibly symbiotic, and we are happy to help in any way that we can and try to give back in the ways they help us,” said Jeannie Brown, CSS Behavior Department Director.

The CSS plans on doing these fundraisers yearly.