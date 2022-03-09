JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is identifying their officer who shot and hit the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting.

The department said in a release that Captain William Davis struck Anthony Felix during the shooting. Cpt. Davis has since been placed on administrative leave per department policy. He was not injured in the event.

JPD added that the memorial parked in front of department will be moved inside due to the possibility of inclement weather. The lobby will be open from 8 AM – 5 PM.