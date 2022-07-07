A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — A motorized bicyclist hit in a rear-end collision by a Newton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car has died, authorities confirm.

The deceased, now identified as 44-year-old Joplin resident, Ryan D. Hunnell, sustained serious injuries in the Thursday morning accident as first reported by the Joplin Police Department. He was taken to Freeman West Hospital but died later on Sunday afternoon, JPD said in an updated release.

Hunnell was driving eastbound along E. 32nd St. in Joplin before being hit. Just before the the turn onto Finley Ave. Hunnell was struck from behind by a cruiser traveling eastbound in the same lane.

The name of the law enforcement officer involved has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Original

JPD investigating patrol vehicle vs motorized bike accident

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are still investigating an early Thursday morning accident between a Newton County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and cyclist.

In a release, JPD said the accident occurred just after 2 AM on 32nd St. and Connecticut Ave. when the eastbound Newton County patrol vehicle rear-ended a subject riding a motorized bicycle also in the outside lane.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and authorities are withholding their name as well as the law enforcement officer involved at this time.

The Joplin Police Department Traffic Team responded to the crash and is currently working the investigation.