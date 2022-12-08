JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is congratulating a veteran of the force on his graduation from the FBI National Academy.

JPD Captain Trevor Duncan graduated as an official member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy on Thursday at a ceremony in Quantico, Virginia.

Fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, JPD said in a release. The FBI Academy program provides education and raises the standards of law enforcement through its personnel.

Those nominated to the program must have proven records as professionals within their agencies with at least 5 years of experience, among other prerequisites.

While attending the FBI National Academy, Captain Duncan completed five master’s level courses through the University of Virginia Masters of Public Safety Program, which earned him a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education.

Captain Duncan started his law enforcement career at JPD in 2006 before becoming detective three years later, and later working his way up to the rank of Corporal, and then Sergeant. In 2017 he was promoted to Captain.

The 284th session consisted of 237 other law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.

“The FBI National Academy is the premier school for executive-level leadership in the United States. We are extremely proud of Captain Duncan and congratulate him on his completion of this challenging course,” said JPD Chief Sloan Rowland.

A total of 53,908 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.