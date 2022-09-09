JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual City of Joplin Surplus Auction takes place Saturday morning. One of the items for sale has a lot of sentiment to it. This 20-year-old Ford Sedan may not look extra special to most people. But it means something to current and former officers of the Joplin Police Department.

“There’s some nostalgia there, that was my first patrol vehicle. Many of our guys that have been around for a while started out in the Crown Vic, and so it’s truly the end of an era,” said Brian Lewis, Assistant Joplin Police Chief.

From 1992 until it was discontinued in 2011, the Crown Vic Police Interceptor model ruled law enforcement. And Lewis says there were several reasons why.

“I think what the what we liked the most about the Crown Vic were the fact it was a durable vehicle it could take a beating and still stay in service, uh roomy inside, plenty of room for a field training officer to sit in the front seat,” said Lewis.

“It was probably one of the last cars there were really manufactured specifically for law enforcement, so they did a lot of things that really helped law enforcement with what their needs were of being in that car for so many hours in a day,” said Matt Stewart, Former Joplin Police Chief.

But it wasn’t just police departments that drove Crown Vics, so did many sheriff departments and highway patrol across the country.

“Did it have adequate pick-up?” asked Stuart Price, reporter.

“Like get up and go, yes the Crown Vic, I mean it was a V-8, it was a supped up V-8. It would get you where you needed to go and it just did everything you could really ask of a car for police work, it just really had it all,” said Stewart.

On behalf of the thousands of peacekeepers that drove the old Crown Vic, Stewart says thank you for your service.

In case you're wondering, the Joplin Police Department has turned to the Chevy Tahoe SUV in recent years as their patrol vehicle of choice.