Red Hot & Blue to close around October 2nd; new restaurant to take take its place

JOPLIN, Mo. — A well-known Joplin restaurant, located on busy Rangeline Road, will soon close its doors for the last time.

Red Hot & Blue, posted on their Facebook Page Thursday that they will be, “closing their doors around October 2nd or until the food runs out!”

The post stated that after 25 years, the family-owned business will be smoking BBQ for the last time.

“We are retiring from the restaurant business and closing our doors around October 2nd or until the food runs out! Our time here is marked with gratitude and appreciation toward Joplin and the surrounding communities in which we served.” “Red Hot & Blue” Facebook Post

The Facebook post goes on to say that the owners will, “Cherish all the friendships we made along the way with both customers and employees alike, and thank you for all the cherished memories.”

We contacted the restaurant for comment but were unable to reach management.

After Red Hot & Blue closes, the location won’t stay vacant for long.

A permit application was recently filed to construct a $1.6 million dollar restaurant at the current location of Red Hot & Blue (2601 South Rangeline Road).

The permit application was filed by Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill.

Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill has several locations in the Kansas City area, including several other states such as Kansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas and New York.

We reached out to the restaurant chain for comment about their intent to expand to Joplin, but have not received a response.