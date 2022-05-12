JOPLIN, Mo. — Two long standing structures in Joplin were engulfed in flames overnight.

The Cleveland Apartments located at 805 W. 1st St. in Joplin (Google Maps location showing before) suffered extensive damage from a fire that broke out early Thursday morning around 1 AM. Crews with the Joplin Fire Department responding to the scene saw at least one of the two-story buildings nearly engulfed when they first arrived.

Through the shared attic space of the nearby structures, the fire spread quickly forcing JFD personnel to quickly search the buildings for occupants – to which they found none.

After this confirmation, JFD said in a release they resorted to a defensive attack due to the structural integrity of the three involved buildings. An additional water supply was needed because of the size of the fire, the release also noted. Fire departments from Newton and Jasper Counties were contacted for aid. All agencies that responded to the incident include:

Duenweg Fire Department

Carl Junction Fire District

Webb City Fire Department

Oronogo Fire District

Carterville Fire Department

Tri-Cities Fire Protection District

Carthage Fire Department

Redings Mill Fire Protection District.

The fire was brought under control approximately two hours later, shortly before 4 AM. A total of seven apparatus and 24 personnel were involved in fighting the fire. No injuries among first responders were reported.

The cause of the fire and it’s origin remain under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.