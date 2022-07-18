JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of area young people is busy serving the Joplin community this week.

They’re part of the Youth Volunteer Corps and the group of 30 spent part of their Monday helping out at the Joplin Senior Center.

The nonprofit has been in the Joplin area for five years now. Sara Thompson is the team leader.

“We have a building grant that we implement on every project, so they’ve built some benches, they’ve built some flower pots, some raised flower bed gardens, so they learn to use tools as well, so anything they wouldn’t learn in a normal school-based setting, they learn with us on YVC,” said Thompson.

Group members are between the ages of 11 and 18.

They will also help out this week with the Meals on Wheels Program and even teach seniors about accessing social media.

Thompson says many of the participants join YVC to earn community service hours for the schools they attend.

If you’d like to learn more about the organization, we have a link here.