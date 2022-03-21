JOPLIN, Mo. — Before we get out of here — the Joplin Family Y has a full week of special activities lined up.

Specifically, for kids. They tend to do that the week of spring break. Today, one of those activities was a dance class, one of two orchestrated today by Gerrie-Ellen Johnston, a retired dance instructor at Missouri Southern.

“And these children have gifts and talents and one of them might be movement. so I hope to be able to inspire, encourage, and enthuse them today,” said Gerrie-Ellen.

More fun is planned for the kids this week at the Y.

