JOPLIN, Mo. — Today is Labor Day, but it’s also a very special birthday. Cynthia Powers celebrated her 100th birthday today with family and friends all around.

In the early 40s, Cynthia immigrated to the United States from Blackpool England on the brideship “Queen Mary.”

“Well, for anybody to change countries it’s a, you know, you have to learn things, but I’m an American, but you can’t take the English out of me!” said Cynthia Powers.

Cynthia says that out of all her birthdays, today is the best one yet!