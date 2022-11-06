JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin City Health Department” recently announced the continuation of some helpful services.

The Women, Infants, and Children, or “WIC” services will be continued throughout next year.

The services include a nutritional program for pregnant women, new mothers, and children up to five years old, based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.

It also includes counseling, support, and health screenings.

The health department says if anyone is interested to contact the WIC office at 417-623-1928.

WIC clinics are open at 321 East 4th Street in Joplin, from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.