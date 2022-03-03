JOPLIN, Mo. — The latest phase of a multi-year, multi-million dollar water system project has hit a part of north Joplin.

Missouri American Water crews are replacing and upgrading pipe that dates back to the 1950’s. Thursday morning, work done at the corner of Brownell and Utica streets.

The project also involves work at Trenton and Vandalia streets — improving both service reliability and fire protection.

“We strategically look at areas in town where we see, you know, a high repetition of main breaks and those are the areas that we target for pipe replacement, but we do more than just replace the pipe. We also, in most cases, upsize the pipe which has added benefit for the customer,” said Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water.

This is just one of a handful of scheduled fixes planned for this year. Last year — the company replaced and upgraded approximately 5-miles of pipe. The company’s Joplin operation is responsible for more than 530-miles of pipe.